NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, before market open. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

NextEra Energy’s fourth-quarter results will likely reflect the benefits attained from an improvement in Florida’s economic conditions. The expected increase in the Florida Power and Light arm’s customer base in the fourth quarter is expected to have boosted NextEra Energy’s performance.



NextEra Energy Resources is expected to have another strong quarter of renewables and storage origination and is likely to sign new renewables and storage projects during the fourth quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 51 cents per share and $5.74 billion, respectively. The earnings per share and revenue estimates indicate year-over-year growth of 24.4% and 13.8%, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here, as you see below.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Xcel Energy XEL is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26. XEL has an Earnings ESP of +2.99% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of XEL is $3.36 per share, which indicates a year-over-year growth of 6.33%.



Dominion Energy, Inc. D is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8. D has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Dominion Energy is $4.1 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.04%.



SJW Group SJW is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16. SJW has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of SJW Group is $2.49 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.