NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Jan 26, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 0.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

NextEra Energy’s fourth-quarter results will likely reflect the impact of post-split share count. In the fourth quarter, the company took initiatives to redeem hybrid securities and carried out other potential refinancing activities to take advantage of the low interest rate environment, which is likely to have a negative impact of 20 cents on earnings.



Despite the adverse impact on demand due to the pandemic outbreak, it continued to carry out major initiatives, including generation of electricity from renewable assets. Ongoing recovery of the Florida economy from the pandemic impact and the addition of new business are likely to have had a positive impact on demand and fourth-quarter earnings of NextEra Energy.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 39 cents per share and $4.94 billion, respectively. The projected revenues and earnings indicate an improvement of 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is the case here as you will see below.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.64%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same industry that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Xcel Energy XEL is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Jan 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank #3.



American Electric Power AEP is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.



PG&E Corporation PCG is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.