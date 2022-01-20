NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 25, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 4.17% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Despite the new coronavirus variant threat, NextEra Energy’s fourth-quarter performance will likely reflect the benefits from an improvement in Florida’s economic conditions. NEE is likely to have added more customers to the Florida Power and Light unit. This must have positively impacted demand in the fourth quarter. Smart investment in Gulf Power is likely to lower non-operating costs by more than 30%, thereby improving the reliability of operations and margins.



Certain liability management activities undertaken by NextEra Energy might impact fourth-quarter earnings in the range of 6-8 cents.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 40 cents per share and $5.48 billion, respectively.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.89%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Xcel Energy XEL is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 27. XEL has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of Xcel Energy is projected at 6.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Xcel Energy indicates year-over-year growth of 6.9%.



Dominion Energy D is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 11. D has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The long-term earnings growth of Dominion Energy is projected at 6.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Dominion Energy suggests year-over-year growth of 6.8%.



Southern Company SO is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 17. SO has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The long-term earnings growth of Southern Company is projected at 4.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Southern Company implies year-over-year growth of 4.7%.



