NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is scheduled to release third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 21, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 4.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Smart investment programs and low-cost renewable assets will likely have a positive impact on third-quarter results. Even amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, NextEra Energy’s businesses — which have excellent growth prospects — have been performing well, which are likely to boost third-quarter results and drive performance over the long run.



With the opening of the economy during second quarter-end, demand for electricity from commercial and industrial groups is expected to have increased during the third quarter. The ongoing increase in residential customer volumes is likely to have impacted residential demand.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.76 per share and $5.59 billion, respectively. The projected revenues and earnings indicate an improvement of 15.48%, and 0.39%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same industry that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



DTE Energy DTE is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +9.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CMS Energy CMS is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Dominion Energy D is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.