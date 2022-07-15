NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 22, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 7.25% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

NextEra Energy’s second-quarter performance will likely reflect the benefits from an improvement in Florida’s economic conditions. The expected increase in the Florida Power and Light arm’s customer base, in the second quarter, is expected to have boosted NextEra Energy’s performance. Smart investment in Gulf Power is likely to have lowered non-operating costs by a huge volume, thereby improving the reliability of operations and margins.



The 450 megawatt (MW) cost-effective solar project, placed in service during the first quarter, is likely to have boosted second-quarter earnings. Efficient management of debt is also expected to boost second-quarter earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 74 cents per share and $5.7 billion, respectively. Earnings per share and revenue estimates indicate year-over-year growth of 4.23% and 44.47%, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



American Electric Power AEP is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27. AEP has an Earnings ESP of +6.77% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of American Electric Power is projected at 6.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of AEP is $4.99 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.27%.



The AES Corporation AES is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 5. AES has an Earnings ESP of +6.1% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The long-term earnings growth of AES is projected at 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of AES Corporation is $1.61 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.92%.



TransAlta Corporation TAC is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 5. TAC has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of TransAlta Corporation is 64 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 178.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

