NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25, before market open. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 2% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

NextEra Energy’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of an improvement in Florida’s economic conditions. The expected increase in the Florida Power and Light customer base in the first quarter is expected to have boosted NextEra Energy’s performance.



NextEra Energy Resources is anticipated to have another strong quarter of renewables, as the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act has more than offset the inflation observed over the last two years, which is expected to have benefited the company. Strong contributions from Energy Resources are likely to have aided first-quarter earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 80 cents per share and $5.89 billion, respectively. Earnings per share and revenue estimates indicate year-over-year growth of 8.1% and 103.9%, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is the case here, as you see below.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +3.75%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same industry, that too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Xcel Energy XEL is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. XEL has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of XEL is $3.37 per share, which indicates a year-over-year growth of 6.31%.



Portland General Electric Company POR is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 28. POR has an Earnings ESP of +5.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Portland General Electric is $2.64 per share, rising 0.4% in the past 60 days.



POR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 4. LNT has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Alliant Energy is $2.90 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Portland General Electric Company (POR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.