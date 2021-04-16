NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 21, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 2.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

NextEra Energy’s first-quarter results will likely reflect the benefits from improvement in Florida’s economic conditions after the roll out of vaccines. Consistent customer addition in its subsidiaries like Gulf Power and Florida Power and Light is likely to have positively impacted demand in the first quarter.



Despite the adverse impact of the pandemic outbreak on demand, it continued to carry out major initiatives, including generation of electricity from renewable assets. These measures are likely to have positively impacted its performance.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 61 cents per share and $4.71 billion, respectively. The projected revenues and earnings indicate an improvement of 1.7% and 2.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.22%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

The following players from the same industry have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Southern Company SO is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Duke Energy DUK is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #2.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +13.97% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

