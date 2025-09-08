NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $69.83, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.21% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.45%.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co.'s stock has dropped by 2.09% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, up 0.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.16 billion, up 7.88% from the year-ago period.

NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $28.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.29% and +15.72%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. NextEra Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.27. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.68 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

