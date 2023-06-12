NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.98, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, down 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.59 billion, up 27.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $26.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.24% and +26.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.87, so we one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 2.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

