NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $59.85, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 4.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 4.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, NextEra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.17 billion, up 0.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.12 per share and a revenue of $27.52 billion, representing changes of +7.59% and +31.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, NextEra Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, NextEra Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.28.

Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.36 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

