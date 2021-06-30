NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $73.28, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 2.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NEE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 4.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.06 billion, up 20.47% from the prior-year quarter.

NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $20.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.66% and +12%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NEE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.14.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

