NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $70.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 0.58% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 10.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NextEra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.67 billion, up 44.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $20.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.37% and +19.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.56, so we one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

