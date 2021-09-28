NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -1.89%: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $77.27, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.04% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 6.18% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 3.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

NEE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 5.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.69 billion, up 18.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $18.8 billion, which would represent changes of +9.09% and +4.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. NEE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NEE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.