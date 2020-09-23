NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -1.71%: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $273.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 1.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NEE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.72, up 13.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.59 billion, up 0.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $20.08 billion, which would represent changes of +9.32% and +4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. NEE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NEE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.79, so we one might conclude that NEE is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

