NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $77.34, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 11.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.66 billion, up 44.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $21.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.2% and +23.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.54, which means NextEra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.