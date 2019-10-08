NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $229.97, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 5.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

NEE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.24 billion, up 18.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.38 per share and revenue of $18.99 billion, which would represent changes of +8.83% and +13.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. NEE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, NEE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.61.

Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 3.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.