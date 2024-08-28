NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw NextEra Energy (NEE) ending at $79.41, denoting a -0.25% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Witnessed a gain of 7.18% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NextEra Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.01, signifying a 7.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.2 billion, up 14.36% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $27.67 billion, indicating changes of +6.94% and -1.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NextEra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. NextEra Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NextEra Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.46 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.78, which means NextEra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

