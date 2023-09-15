NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $68.64, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 2.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 1.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.4 billion, up 10.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $27.35 billion, which would represent changes of +7.59% and +30.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NextEra Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.24 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.19.

We can also see that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.