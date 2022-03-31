NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $84.71, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 10.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 8.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NextEra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.11 billion, up 37.24% from the year-ago period.

NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $23.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.59% and +36.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.38% higher. NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note NextEra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.97.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

