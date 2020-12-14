NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.55, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 3.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

NEE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NEE is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.87 billion, up 6.13% from the year-ago period.

NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $19.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.57% and -0.72%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. NEE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NEE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.85, so we one might conclude that NEE is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 4.07 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

