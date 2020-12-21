NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $74.34, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 0.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NEE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NEE is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.87 billion, up 6.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $19.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.57% and -0.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note NEE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.76.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 4.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.