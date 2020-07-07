NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $246.72, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 5.19% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 5.49% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NEE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NEE is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.27 billion, up 6.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.10 per share and revenue of $20.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.72% and +7.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. NEE is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NEE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.42, which means NEE is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 3.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

