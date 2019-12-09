NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $234.27, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 5.07% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.51% in that time.

NEE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 2.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.69 billion, up 6.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $19.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.7% and +15.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NEE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.19, so we one might conclude that NEE is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

