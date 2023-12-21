NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

NextEra Energy (NEE) ended the recent trading session at $59.60, demonstrating a -0.4% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 4.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.51, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.17 billion, indicating a 0.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $27.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.59% and +31.32%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.73.

Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.