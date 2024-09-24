NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, NextEra Energy (NEE) reached $84.29, with a -0.62% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Have appreciated by 5.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 4.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.01, indicating a 7.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.17 billion, indicating a 13.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.40 per share and a revenue of $27.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.26% and -1.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, NextEra Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.86, so one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 3.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.