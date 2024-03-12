NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, NextEra Energy (NEE) reached $57.15, with a -1.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co.'s stock has climbed by 0.56% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NextEra Energy in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.77, reflecting an 8.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.33 billion, reflecting a 5.75% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.44 per share and a revenue of $28.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.52% and +0.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for NextEra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, NextEra Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, NextEra Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15 for its industry.

Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.06 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.57.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.