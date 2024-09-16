NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw NextEra Energy (NEE) ending at $84.64, denoting a -0.01% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.52%.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co.'s stock has climbed by 7.74% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.01, reflecting a 7.45% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.17 billion, up 13.88% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $27.67 billion, representing changes of +6.94% and -1.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. NextEra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, NextEra Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.95. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.2 for its industry.

It's also important to note that NEE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.