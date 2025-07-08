NextEra Energy (NEE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.24, changing hands as low as $71.26 per share. NextEra Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEE's low point in its 52 week range is $61.72 per share, with $86.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.07. The NEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

