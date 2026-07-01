NextEra Energy (NEE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, NextEra Energy (NEE) was down 1.6% at $86.37. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.

The stock of parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. has risen by 2.44% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NextEra Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.86%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.97 billion, showing a 18.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $31.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.09% and +16.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. At present, NextEra Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.88. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.44 for its industry.

Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.57 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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