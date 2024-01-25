NextEra Energy (NEE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 6.1%. The bottom line was also up nearly 2% from the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performance of Florida Power & Light Company.



GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter were 59 cents compared with earnings of 76 cents in the year-ago period.



NextEra Energy’s 2023 adjusted earnings were $3.17 compared with $2.90 in 2022, reflecting an increase of 9.3%. Its adjusted earnings were above the guidance range of $2.98-$3.13 per share.

Total Revenues

For the fourth quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $6.87 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.1 billion by 13.4%. The top line improved 11.2% year over year.



NextEra Energy’s 2023 total revenues were $28.1 billion compared with $20.95 billion in 2022, reflecting an increase of 34.1% year over year.

Segment Results

Florida Power & Light Company (“FPL”): The segment’s revenues amounted to nearly $4.2 billion, up 3.1% from the prior-year figure of $4.07 billion. Its earnings came in at 56 cents per share compared with 38 cents recorded a year ago.



NextEra Energy Resources: Its revenues amounted to $2.65 billion, up 26.9% from the prior-year figure of $2.09 billion. The segment’s earnings came in at 18 cents per share in comparison with 20 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $25 million. The operating loss in the reported quarter was 7 cents per share, flat year over year.

Highlights of the Release

NextEra Energy’s operating income in the fourth quarter was $2.66 billion compared with $2.04 billion in the year-ago period.



Courtesy of Florida’s ongoing economic improvement, FPL's average number of customers in fourth-quarter 2023 increased by nearly 81,000 from the prior-year period.



NextEra Energy Resources expanded its contracted renewables backlog by adding 2,060 megawatts (“MW”) of renewable projects during fourth-quarter 2023. Its backlog additions include nearly 75 MW of wind projects, 1,005 MW of solar projects, 805 MW of battery storage projects and 1755 MW of wind repowering. The company’s renewables backlog is now nearly 20 gigawatts after commissioning roughly 5,600 MW of renewables and storage for the year.

Financial Update

The company had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $2.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $1.6 billion on Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt, as of Dec 31, 2023, was $61.4 billion, up from $55.25 billion on Dec 31, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities in 2023 was $11.3 billion compared with $8.26 billion in the prior year.

Guidance

NextEra Energy reaffirmed 2024 earnings in the range of $3.23-$3.43 per share. The midpoint of the range is $3.33 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39.



For 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $3.45-$3.70. Through 2026, NextEra Energy expects earnings per share to grow 6-8% per year, taking the 2024 adjusted earnings per share as the base. This translates to earnings per share of $3.63-$4.00 for 2026.



The company’s unit, Energy Resources, currently aims to add 32,700-41,800 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio in the 2023-2026 span.

