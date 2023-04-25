NextEra Energy (NEE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE released first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 12%. The bottom line was also up 13.5% from the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performance of Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources.



GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $1.04 compared with earnings of 23 cents in the year-ago period.

Total Revenues

For the first quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $6,716 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,777 million by 16.2%. The top line improved 132.4% year over year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Segment Results

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL): First-quarter revenues amounted to $3,919 million, up 5.6% from the prior-year figure of $3,712 million. Segmental earnings came in at 53 cents per share compared with 44 cents recorded a year ago.



NextEra Energy Resources: First-quarter earnings came in at 36 cents per share in comparison with 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $5 million. The operating loss in the reported quarter was 5 cents per share compared with a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago period.

Highlights of the Release

NextEra Energy’s operating income in the first quarter was $2,942 million against the loss of $775 million in the year-ago period.



Courtesy of Florida’s ongoing economic improvement, FPL's average number of customers in first-quarter 2023 increased nearly 65,000 from the prior-year period.



NextEra Energy Resources expanded the contracted renewables backlog by adding 2,020 megawatts (MW) of renewable projects during first-quarter 2023. NextEra Energy Resources' backlog additions include nearly 200 MW of wind projects, 1,370 MW of solar projects and 450 MW of battery storage projects. NextEra Energy Resources' renewables backlog now stands at approximately 20.4 gigawatts.

Financial Update

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $2,275 million as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $1,601 million on Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $59 billion, up from $55.25 billion on Dec 31, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities for first-quarter 2023 was $1,673 million compared with $1,962 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Guidance

NextEra Energy reaffirmed 2023 earnings in the range of $2.98-$3.13 per share. The midpoint of the range is $3.05 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11.



For 2024, NextEra Energy expects earnings per share in the range of $3.23-$3.43. Through 2026, NextEra Energy expects earnings per share to grow in the range of 6 to 8% per year, taking the 2024 adjusted earnings per share as base. This translates to earnings per share in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 for 2025 and $3.63 to $4.00 for 2026.



The company’s unit, Energy Resources, currently aims to add 32,700-41,800 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio within the 2023-2026 period.

Zacks Rank

Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Xcel Energy XEL is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 74 cents.



Xcel Energy’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is 6.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increase of 6.3%.



WEC Energy Group WEC is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.59.



WEC Energy’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 3.4%.



Dominion Energy D is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2023 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.01 per share.



Dominion’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 5.8%.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.