NextEra Energy (NEE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 by 7.7%. In addition, the reported earnings were up 8.2% from $2.20 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On a GAAP basis, the company recorded earnings of 86 cents per share, down 39% from $1.41 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total Revenues



In the first quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $4,613 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,607 million by 0.1%. The reported revenues were up 13.2% year over year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Segment Results



Florida Power & Light Company (FPL): Revenues from the segment amounted to $2,540 million, down 2.9% from the prior-year figure of $2,618 million. The segment’s earnings came in at $1.31 per share, up 7.4% from $1.22 recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Gulf Power Company (Gulf Power): Total segment revenues amounted to $328 million, in line with the year-ago figure. This segment’s earnings per share totaled 8 cents in the reported quarter, in line with the year-ago level.



NextEra Energy Resources: Revenues from the segment amounted to $1,773 million, up 5.3% from the prior-year quarter. Quarterly earnings from the segment came in at $1.08 per share, up 61.2% from 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: The segment’s operating loss in the reported quarter was 9 cents compared with a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago period.



Highlights of the Release



Despite the economic challenges posed by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the company’s capital projects continue to progress per plans. FPL and Gulf Power have taken steps to help customers, and both the utilities have suspended electrical disconnections in Florida to ensure that customers have continued access to electricity regardless of their economic circumstances.



In the reported quarter, NextEra Energy’s total operating expenses were down 10.4% from the prior-year level to $2,632 million.



Interest expenses in the quarter were $1,311 million, up 83.6% from the year-ago period.



In the reported quarter, Florida Power & Light Company’s total average customer count was up 72,000 on a year-over-year basis.



NextEra Energy Resources expanded the contracted renewables backlog by adding 1,600 MW of renewable projects during the first quarter.



Financial Update



NextEra Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $3,335 million as of Mar 31, 2020 compared with $600 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2020 was $41.11 billion, up from $37.54 billion on Dec 31, 2019.



Cash flow from operating activities in first-quarter 2020 was $1.89 billion compared with $1.59 billion in the prior-year period.



Guidance



NextEra Energy reiterated its long-term earnings growth guidance. The company’s earnings are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6-8% per year through 2021, off its base of $7.70 in 2018. The company expects contributions from Florida acquisitions to boost earnings by 15 cents in 2020 and 20 cents in 2021.



NextEra Energy expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $10-$10.75, indicating 6-8% growth from 2021 EPS.



The firm currently aims to add 11,500-18,500 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio within the 2019-2022 time frame.



Zacks Rank



Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases



FirstEnergy Corp. FE is slated to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at 64 cents per share.



Dominion Energy D is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter to be reported is pegged at $1.16 per share.



American Electric Power AEP is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2020 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.22.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.