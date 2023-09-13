NextEra Energy (NEE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $68.43, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 0.56% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 2.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.4 billion, up 10.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $27.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.24% and +30.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.88, so we one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.6 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

