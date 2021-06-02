NextEra Energy (NEE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $72.71, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 4.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NEE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 6.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.06 billion, up 20.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $20.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.66% and +14.23%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NEE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.2, which means NEE is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.