NextEra Energy (NEE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $255.56, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NEE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, up 6.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.29 billion, up 6.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.06 per share and revenue of $20.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.24% and +7.52%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, NEE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.43.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.