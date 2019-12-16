NextEra Energy (NEE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $239.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 3.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NEE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NEE to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.69 billion, up 6.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $19.27 billion, which would represent changes of +8.7% and +15.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NEE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NEE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.89.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.