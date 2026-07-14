NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $89.54, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.9%.

The stock of parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. has risen by 2.62% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 24, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 2.86% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.97 billion, reflecting a 18.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and a revenue of $31.84 billion, representing changes of +8.09% and +16.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. NextEra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, NextEra Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.39, so one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that NEE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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