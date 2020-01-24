NextEra Energy (NEE) Lags Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 6.5%. In addition, the reported earnings were down 3.4% from $1.49 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On a GAAP basis, NextEra Energy recorded earnings of $1.99 per share, up 126.1% from 88 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total Revenues



In the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $4,588 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,793 million by 4.3%. However, the reported revenues were up 4.5% year over year.

Segment Results



Florida Power & Light Company: Revenues from the segment amounted to $2,925 million, down 0.3% from the prior-year figure of $2,935 million. The segment’s earnings came in at 81 cents per share, down 4.7% from 85 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Gulf Power Company: Total segment revenues amounted to $353 million. This segment’s earnings per share totaled 5 cents in the reported quarter.



NextEra Energy Resources: Revenues from the segment amounted to $1,338 million, down 10.1% from the prior-year quarter. Quarterly earnings from the segment came in at 66 cents per share, up 1.5% from 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: The segment’s operating loss in the reported quarter was 8 cents versus earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period.



Highlights of the Release



In the reported quarter, NextEra Energy’s total operating expenses were up 13% from the prior-year level to $3,710 million.



Interest expenses in the quarter were $188 million, down 73.5% from the year-ago period.



In the reported quarter, Florida Power & Light Company’s total average customer count was up 100,000 on a year-over-year basis.



NextEra Energy Resources expanded the contracted renewables backlog by adding 5,800 MW of renewable projects during 2019.



Financial Update



NextEra Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $600 million as of Dec 31, 2019 compared with $638 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2019 was $37.54 billion, up from $26.78 billion on Dec 31, 2018.



Cash flow from operating activities in 2019 was $8.15 billion compared with $6.59 billion in 2018.



Guidance



NextEra Energy reiterated its long-term earnings growth guidance. The company’s earnings are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6-8% per year through 2021, off its base of $7.70 in 2018. NextEra Energy expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $10-$10.75, indicating 6-8% growth from 2021 EPS.



The firm currently aims to add 11,500-18,500 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio within the 2019-2022 time frame.



Zacks Rank



