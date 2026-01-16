NextEra Energy (NEE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $83.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co.'s stock has climbed by 1.66% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's loss of 1.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 27, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.56, signifying a 5.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.64 billion, up 23.26% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.69 per share and a revenue of $27.75 billion, signifying shifts of +7.58% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NextEra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. NextEra Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.69, which means NextEra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.55. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

