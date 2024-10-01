NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the latest trading day at $85.27, indicating a +0.88% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.93% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co.'s stock has climbed by 4.99% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 7.45% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.17 billion, indicating a 13.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $27.68 billion, which would represent changes of +7.26% and -1.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. At present, NextEra Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NextEra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.9. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.91 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that NEE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

