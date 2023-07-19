NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $72.10, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 3.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 3.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, NextEra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.7 billion, up 29.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $27.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.24% and +29.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. NextEra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.73.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.