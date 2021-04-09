NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $77.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 3.96% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 6.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NEE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 1.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.71 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $20.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.23% and +14.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, NEE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.7, so we one might conclude that NEE is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

