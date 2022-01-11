NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $84.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 8.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NextEra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 billion, up 24.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.52.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

