NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $90.41, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 5.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.08%.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.49 billion, up 24.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $18.41 billion, which would represent changes of +9.52% and +2.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. NextEra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.93.

Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.94 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.