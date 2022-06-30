NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $77.46, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 0.22% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 7.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 5.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.67 billion, up 44.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $20.45 billion, which would represent changes of +11.37% and +19.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher within the past month. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.64.

We can also see that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

