NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $76.17, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 6.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 3.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.66 billion, up 44.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $21.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.2% and +23.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. NextEra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NextEra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.7.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

