NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $86.49, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 5.34% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 6.6% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.15 billion, up 38.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $23.24 billion, which would represent changes of +10.59% and +36.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher within the past month. NextEra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.81, so we one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

