NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $240.51, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 2.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NEE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NEE to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.69 billion, up 6.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $19.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.7% and +15.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NEE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NEE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.45.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

