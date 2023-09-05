NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $66.20, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 2.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.4 billion, up 10.19% from the prior-year quarter.

NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $27.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.24% and +30.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NextEra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NextEra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.67, which means NextEra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.