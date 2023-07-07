NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $72.05, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 2.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, down 2.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.67 billion, up 28.73% from the year-ago period.

NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $27.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.24% and +29.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. NextEra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.57.

We can also see that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

